The Tribune impact: Chief Secy seeks report on Pathankot land scam

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, July 18

Taking cognisance of The Tribune report on the role of an Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) in handing over 100 acres of prime panchayat land to individuals, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has sought a report from the department.

In a communication sent along with the clipping of the report, Verma has asked the department to send the report immediately.

The government has also started an inquiry into the case which was ordered by the Financial Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayats.

Under the headline, ‘On retirement eve, ADC gives village’s 100 acres to individuals’ appeared on July 19, The Tribune had highlighted that when the government had been making tall claims about removing encroachments of panchayat lands, a District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) in Pathankot, who was holding additional charge of ADC (Development), had ordered to restore around 100 acres of panchayat land to some individuals just a day before his retirement. The land, which is worth crores of rupees, is located in Gol village of Narot Jaimal Singh in Pathankot district.

What had raised eyebrows was the meteoric rise of DDPO Kuldeep Singh. He was working as a Block Development and Panchayat Officer of Narot Jaimal Singh till February 20. He was promoted to the post of DDPO on February 21 and three days later on February 24, he was given the additional charge of ADC (D), Pathankot. On February 24 and 26, there were holidays on account of Saturday and Sunday and on his first working day on February 27, he decided the case against the gram panchayat and restored 734 kanal 1 marla (92 acres) of shamlat land to individuals.

Earlier, the Director, Rural Development and Panchayats, had stayed the decision.

All in a week, from BDPO to ‘ADC’

Feb 20 Worked as BDPO of Narot Jaimal Singh block

Feb 21 Promoted as DDPO

Promoted as DDPO Feb 24 Given the additional charge of ADC (D), Pathankot

Given the additional charge of ADC (D), Pathankot Feb 27 Restores 100 acres of shamlat land to some individuals

Restores 100 acres of shamlat land to some individuals Feb 28 Superannuates

