The Tribune Impact: Human rights panel seeks report over toxic canal water in 4 districts

Taking suo motu cognisance of The Tribune report titled “Toxic canal water triggers health concerns in 4 districts” published on Thursday, the Punjab State & Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Chief Engineer, Canals, Water Resources Department, Punjab, a week before the next date of hearing on May 29.

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In an order passed in this regard on Thursday, the Bench comprising Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash, Member Justice Gurbir Singh and Member Jitender Singh Shunty observed that the allegations pertain to unhygienic conditions and the supply of contaminated water, which constitutes a violation of the human right to live with dignity.

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Notably, the news report highlighted that murky, dark green-coloured water had been flowing through canals across the Ferozepur, Faridkot, Muktsar and Fazilka districts, posing health risks to residents and farmers.

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The report also mentioned an emerging potable water shortage in the affected areas, with some officials attributing the deterioration in water quality to pollution in Buddha Nullah.

Additionally, a senior official has claimed that the situation would normalise once the Rajasthan Feeder canal resumes operations.