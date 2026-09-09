Tribune Impact: Punjab govt eases MBBS bond rules; allows bank guarantees, FDs instead of property sureties

Days after an order of the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) requiring two immovable property sureties worth Rs 20 lakh each, along with a Rs 20-lakh service bond, from all students allotted MBBS seats at government medical colleges in the state raised concerns among hundreds of students from EWS and lower-income groups, the DMER on Wednesday eased the norms for execution of the mandatory MBBS service bond.

The move came after The Tribune highlighted the issue.

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Under the policy, candidates admitted to government medical and dental colleges are required to serve in the state’s government health institutions after completing their course and internship. The mandatory service period is two years for state quota candidates and one year for all-India quota candidates. This obligation is backed by a Rs 20-lakh bond executed on stamp paper.

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The earlier rules required two sureties, typically parents or guardians, with each furnishing proof of immovable property valued at least at Rs 20 lakh. The properties could not be sold or encumbered for up to 7.5 years, covering the duration of the course, internship and mandatory service period.

Parents had said the requirement disproportionately affected EWS and lower-middle-income families, as a student could secure a government medical seat solely on the basis of NEET merit and EWS eligibility without the family owning two separate properties of the prescribed value.

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Under the new provision issued on Wednesday, candidates may furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 20 lakh, valid for a minimum of eight years, issued by any scheduled or nationalised bank in favour of the Governor of Punjab. Alternatively, they may submit a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of equivalent value, lien-marked in favour of the medical college concerned or DMER.

One or both sureties may also be Class I or Class II employees of the state or Central Government, public sector undertakings or autonomous bodies. Such sureties will be required to submit a salary certificate and an undertaking in the prescribed format instead of property documents.

In cases of genuine hardship, the authorities may also permit a single solvent surety of sufficient financial standing, whether a government employee or otherwise, in lieu of two sureties.

Additionally, where a student has availed an education loan, a certificate or undertaking from the financing bank may be accepted in lieu of property-based sureties.

The order states that several students and parents or guardians were facing difficulties in producing property-based sureties for execution of the mandatory bond. The norms have, therefore, been eased to facilitate smooth compliance while safeguarding the government’s interests.

In lieu of property-based sureties, the department has now clarified that government medical colleges may accept several alternative forms of security at the time of admission.