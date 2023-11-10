THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

Taking cognizance of The Tribune reports regarding the Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement ‘scam’, the Vigilance Bureau has started a probe.

According to sources, the Vigilance Bureau has started questioning officials of the Rural Development and Panchayats Department, including the BDPOs concerned. The VB has also summoned the record related to bank transactions in panchayat accounts.

However, sarpanches, in connivance with officials, siphoned off around Rs 120 crore from the accounts of panchayats.

The Tribune had on August 24 first reported the scam in which six panchayats of Salempur, Salkiana, Bounkar Gujran, Kadiana Khurd and Dhanansu villages in Ludhiana district received Rs 242 crore after the acquisition of 986 acres of panchayat land by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority and the PSIEC for the Cycle Valley Project. The acquisition took place between 2016-17 and 2020-21.

However, the sarpanches in connivance with officials siphoned off around Rs 120 crore from the accounts of panchayats. Earlier, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Laljit Singh Bhullar had ordered a chargesheet against four BDPOs, six Panchayat Secretaries and village heads.

However, the minister was yet to take further decision while the VB started a probe on its own based on the news reports. “We have questioned officials and got some records as part of a preliminary probe. It is a serious matter and we are likely to proceed against the accused by starting a regular inquiry,” VB officials said

Interestingly, some officials against whom he ordered a chargesheet, continue to work on the same positions. Bhullar said he would get back after verifying the facts with the officials. But he did not respond.

Last month, Bhullar had also claimed before the media that he had issued instructions to hand over the probe to the Vigilance Bureau. But a senior functionary of the Vigilance revealed that they had not received any communication from the minister but started inquiry on their own.