 The Tribune Interview: Will bring big-ticket projects to Gurdaspur, says Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • The Tribune Interview: Will bring big-ticket projects to Gurdaspur, says Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

The Tribune Interview: Will bring big-ticket projects to Gurdaspur, says Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

The Tribune Interview: Will bring big-ticket projects to Gurdaspur, says Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa


The Tribune Interview: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress candidate

Temperamental Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has transformed himself into a calm and composed man. He enjoys a good reputation in the Congress. A four-time MLA, Sukhjinder spoke to Ravi Dhaliwal about the challenges that lay ahead and how he intends to make the parliamentary constituency a better place to live in. The excerpts:

The candidates of the main parties have started their campaigns. Don’t you think you are lagging behind?

Limping horses never win races. Only thoroughbreds do. My opponents are putting up half-hearted shows. On my part, I have constituted a team which will guide me on where, when and how to campaign. My campaign will have a touch of professionalism to it unlike the amateurish shows being put up by my rivals. Give me some time and then see how the best horse emerges victorious in the Derby.

How do you reckon your chances of wresting the seat from the BJP?

Let us dissect them one by one. Batala MLA Sherry Kalsi is the AAP candidate but nobody knows him beyond the limits of his Assembly seat. He is immature and knows little about how politics is played out. Nobody takes him seriously. Even I don’t. BJP candidate Dinesh Singh Babbu is not being allowed to enter rural areas by the irate farmers. He is an extremely poor speaker and has no connection whatsoever with the masses. SAD candidate Dr Daljit Singh Cheema is a good man with good intentions but has miles to go as a politician. I would like to have a live TV debate with rivals on the problems plaguing this seat. That way people can judge for themselves who is better placed to become an MP.

How will you garner votes in the Hindu areas of Pathankot, Bhoa and Sujanpur?

Just imagine the damage BJP MP Sunny Deol has done to his party. No BJP leader is willing to mix with the masses fearing repercussions from the voters. I will take advantage of this situation. I remained the president of the Gurdaspur Congress Committee for more than a decade when three Hindu seats were part of the district. This means I have a lot of contacts there. My people have planned gatherings and rallies which I will address in a few weeks.

What are the main problems of the Gurdaspur constituency?

The biggest problem pertains to drones being sent in by Pakistan. These machines are dangerous because they carry with them huge payloads of high-grade heroin. A large part of this heroin is consumed in the border district itself. If nothing is done, this scourge will devour our future generations. It is a curse on the people of Gurdaspur. More drug rehabilitation centres need to be opened, particularly near the IB. Our children can be weaned off heroin only if we give them jobs. I will bring in some big ticket private ventures which can generate employment.

Nearly 1,500 acres of panchayat land in Kalanaur is lying vacant. How do you intend to use it?

When I was Co-operatives Minister, I established the state-of-the-art Sugarcane Research Institute on the panchayat land. We should think big. I will ask the Railway Ministry to send a survey team to Kalanaur to study the feasibility of establishing a Railway Coach Factory. This could turn out to be a game changer. Hundreds of jobs can be generated. I will also talk to vehicle units so that they can open their factories here. If you have the will, you can move mountains.

The 25-km stretch of the Gurdaspur-Mukerian road is in bad shape. Can something be done about it?

The key is held by the NHAI. I will ask their officers to conduct a survey to see whether it can be upgraded into a four-lane highway. That is the only solution we have right now.

How will you bring back Batala’s industrial units, which have shifted to J&K and HP?

This is indeed a serious issue. Ours is a border area and hence the government should give incentives like it gives in J&K and HP. Just look at the way the government is giving massive tax concessions to businessmen in these states. Why cannot the Union government give similar concessions to industrialists in Batala?

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Gurdaspur #Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Thai politician caught by husband in bed with adopted son, who is a monk

2
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

3
India

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

4
India

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

5
Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son

6
India

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

7
Delhi

Delhi government's WCD department terminates services of 52 contractual employees of DCW

8
World

'Part of Indian territory': India lodges protest with China over construction activities in Shaksgam Valley

9
Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

10
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court for bail in corruption, money-laundering cases

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi

Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...

BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son

BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son

Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...

EC to parties: Stop enrolling voters for post-poll schemes

EC to parties: Stop enrolling voters for post-poll schemes

Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing

Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing

An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...

India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam

India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam

Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground


Cities

View All

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump leaves residents choked

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump leaves residents choked

35-yr-old man found murdered in drain, police book bootlegger

Eyebrows raised as AIT Chairman attends AAP candidate’s rally

First randomisation of EVMs held

Congress launches poll campaign for Kulbir Zira from Khadoor Sahib

Court tells govt to take call on tech varsity VC in 6 weeks

Court tells govt to take call on VC of Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU in 6 weeks

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

Follow timings, avoid long breaks: PGI to docs

INDIA VOTES 2024: 5,700 new voters added since March 16 in Chandigarh

Man dies in fire at ethanol plant at Naraingarh

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

WCD Dept sacks 52 employees of Delhi Commission for Women

BJP is biggest threat to women in country: Atishi

Attendance remains low in schools after hoax bomb threat

Kamaljeet Sehrawat of BJP files papers from West Delhi

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Phillaur: Charanjit Singh Channi shows strength on MLA Vikramjit’s turf

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

In Ludhiana, AAP, Congress train guns on BJP’s Ravneet Bittu

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calls Ravneet Bittu ‘traitor’

Railway employees mark Labour Day

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

Flying squad formed to check sale of PUSA-44

7 injured in road accident on Samana-Cheeka road

Farmers resent tardy lifting of procured wheat