 The Tribune’s deep dive into the power crisis in the state — Part II : Big vs small Punjab farmers & trauma of free power : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • The Tribune’s deep dive into the power crisis in the state — Part II : Big vs small Punjab farmers & trauma of free power

The Tribune’s deep dive into the power crisis in the state — Part II : Big vs small Punjab farmers & trauma of free power

Those in real need not the real beneficiaries of the subsidy

The Tribune’s deep dive into the power crisis in the state — Part II : Big vs small Punjab farmers & trauma of free power

A few years ago, the Punjab Government asked the Centre for International Projects Trust to conduct a survey on the usage of groundwater via tubewells in each block of the state. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 19

A few years ago, the Punjab Government asked the Centre for International Projects Trust to conduct a survey on the usage of groundwater via tubewells in each block of the state. One village in a block and 25 operational landholdings in each of these villages were chosen for the study. The data on tubewell connections that came up in the study was an eye-opener… but maybe only for the officials, and not for the political class that celebrates free power subsidy to farmers.

“The survey on 3,500 odd farmers revealed that for every 10 landholdings of up to one hectare each, there are just six tubewells. For landholdings of 1-2 hectare, nine in 10 farms had a tubewell. For 2-4 hectare farms, there were 12 tubewells for every 10 farms; 16 tubewells for 10 farms of 4-10 hectare; and 23 tubewells for every 10 farms, which are over 10 hectare in area,” revealed Dr BS Sidhu, the then Agriculture Commissioner of Punjab.

Tubewell connections

14.50 lakh total tubewell connections in the state

10,000 farmers have four to nine tubewells

29,322 farmers have three and 1.42L farmers have 2 connections

Inequitable Subsidy distribution

Rs 2,500 per hectare at places like Pathankot, where tubewell connections are sparse as compared to Malwa region

Rs 25,000 per hectare in Sangrur and Barnala areas of the Malwa belt

Deeper aquifer, more powerful pumps

  • The depletion of water table has led to increase in the number of submersible electric motors installed in the fields; the number has gone up from 6.19 lakh in 2009 to 9.79 lakh in 2017
  • Over 90 per cent farmers have installed submersible motors now and this has led to an ever-increasing number of high BHP motors for groundwater extraction
  • The number of motors with more than 10 BHP increased from 2.74 lakh (24% of the total) in 2010 to 4.58 lakh (34% of the total) in 2020, says economist Ranjit Singh Ghuman

What experts say

Over 81 per cent of the subsidy is availed by medium and large farmers (having over 10 acres of land). This should go only to the small and marginal farmers. Ranjit Singh Ghuman, Economist

Though it is the need of the hour to give subsidy to only economically vulnerable farmers, the political class fears its repercussions (as regards their vote bank). Kesar Singh Bhangu, Economist

The study also revealed inequitable distribution of power subsidy in the state. At places like Pathankot, where tubewell connections are sparse as compared to the Malwa region, the power subsidy worked out to be Rs 2,500 per hectare. Comparatively, in Sangrur and Barnala of the Malwa region, it worked out to be Rs 25,000 per hectare.

The study revealed grossly untargetted power subsidy, which now claims Rs 9,330 crore from the state’s depleting coffers. The most vulnerable sections in the farming community, those who have the smallest landholdings, are clearly not getting the benefit. It may be mentioned that over 90 per cent of farmer suicides because of indebtedness are from amongst small and marginal farmers. And those who are getting the benefit are squandering away the power by flooding their empty fields now… much before the paddy has been transplanted. All this, while the domestic, industrial and commercial consumers are braving unscheduled and long power cuts. Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that over 4,500 MW of the over 16,000 MW of power required in the state today is being used for running pumps in agricultural fields.

Another study by eminent economist Ranjit Singh Ghuman in 2017 revealed that only 6.6 per cent of tubewells are installed by marginal farmers (who own less than 2.5 acres) and 11.88 per cent are with small farmers (having 2.5-5 acres). The operational landholding of these farmers are 34.19 per cent. “Over 81 per cent of the subsidy is availed by medium and large farmers (having over 10 acres of land). This should go only to the small and marginal farmers,” said the economist.

It is not that the political class in the state is oblivious to the fact that the power subsidy is “untargeted”. But they find themselves unable to “take the bull by its horns” and revisit the policy, which was started 27 years ago. When it was started, the annual power subsidy bill of the state was Rs 385 crore, which has zoomed to (projected) Rs 9,330 crore in 2024-25.

It was only last year that the Public Accounts Committee of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, then headed by Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, held a discussion on withdrawing free power subsidy to large farmers. Some members of the PAC had even recommended that the government should start metering the agriculture pumpsets. But these discussions have not found much favour with the policymakers, probably fearing the political repercussions of withdrawing a privilege allowed to farmers, who form a big vote bank.

“Though it is the need of the hour to give subsidy to only economically vulnerable farmers,” says another eminent economist Kesar Singh Bhangu, “the political class fears its repercussions, especially as the Congress government had lost the 2007 poll mainly because it had withdrawn free power to farmers during their rule.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Groundwater


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

24-year-old tries to appear as elderly man while travelling to Canada; held at Delhi airport

2
Punjab

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

3
India

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

4
Haryana

'Uchhit samman hoga': Union Minister Khattar as Kiran Choudhary jumps ship to BJP on Haryana poll eve

5
India

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

7
Trending

Haris Rauf after embarrassing exit charges at fan thinking ‘Indian hoga', but man says ‘Pakistani hoon’

8
India

Assam Home Secretary shoots himself in ICU soon after wife dies of cancer

9
Diaspora

Video: On 1st death anniversary, Canadian Parliament observes ‘moment of silence’ in honour of Khalistani activist Nijjar

10
India

Government raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 per quintal

Don't Miss

View All
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Top News

Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour

Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour

The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...

Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers

Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers

Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021

Highest under-5 fatalities in country: SoGA report

Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’

Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’

Father, brother confess to crime in police custody

Another ‘honour killing’, Kaithal teen shoots sister

Another ‘honour killing’, Kaithal teen shoots sister


Cities

View All

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Amritsar: Sanitation workers protest, seek fulfilment of demands

Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

SGPC gears up for centenaries of Sikh masters, Guru Ramdas, Guru Amardas

MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

Two top Chandigarh posts fall vacant

Remove hoardings, advertisement banners in three days: Kharar MC

Now BJP seeks scrapping of Rs 7 cr plan to revamp cremation ground

Chandigarh Admn plans to move SC against High Court order

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Will go on indefinite fast if water crisis not resolved: Atishi to PM Modi

Minister has stooped to theatrics: Opposition

BJP holds condemnation march across wards against AAP govt

Sharp rise in heatstroke casualties, cases in hospitals as heatwave batters Delhi

Delhi gears up for monsoon waterlogging, but residents sceptical

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Industry peeved over enhancement notices

Strengthen Sutlej embankments before rains, Moga DC appeals to Ludhiana counterpart

Jagraon farmer shuns paddy cultivation, incentivises diversification

Dust storm brings relief from heatwave