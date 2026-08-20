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Home / Punjab / Theft accused found dead in Phillaur police lock-up hours after arrest, judicial probe ordered

Theft accused found dead in Phillaur police lock-up hours after arrest, judicial probe ordered

Mandip Ram was arrested by Phillaur police at around 9.50 pm on Wednesday in connection with a theft case

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 07:00 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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An inmate, identified as Mandip Ram, a resident of Nawi Abadi village Nagar near Phillaur, was found dead inside the lock-up of Phillaur police station on Thursday morning — a few hours after his arrest in connection with a theft case.

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The incident has led to a judicial inquiry, while Phillaur Police have registered a separate case under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to information, Mandip Ram was arrested by Phillaur Police at around 9.50 pm on Wednesday in connection with a theft case registered under Sections 331(4), 305 and 317(2). The formal FIR in the case was registered at around 12.50 am.

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Confirming the incident, DSP Phillaur Bharat Masih told The Tribune on Thursday evening that the inmate was found hanging inside the police lock-up at around 7.30 am. The DSP said that a police personnel noticed Mandip hanging from a fan inside the lock-up and immediately informed the authorities.

Following the incident, the Phillaur DSP requested a judicial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death. During the inquiry, the Judicial Magistrate, Phillaur, recorded the statement of Hans Raj, brother of the deceased. The police subsequently registered a case under Section 196 of the BNS in connection with the death.

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The body was taken to Civil Hospital, Phillaur, where a post-mortem examination was conducted. After completion of the necessary medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family members.

The incident created concern in the area, with the circumstances surrounding the death inside the police lock-up becoming the subject of the judicial proceedings. The authorities are expected to examine all relevant circumstances and records pertaining to the arrest, detention and subsequent death of the inmate.

Later in the evening, hundreds of villagers, along with police officials, attended the funeral of Mandip Ram.

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