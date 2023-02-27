Theft case solved within three hours, man held

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, February 26

The Muktsar police today claimed to have solved a theft case within three hours after arresting a person and recovering 32 stolen mobile phones.

The police said Varinder Singh, a shopkeeper on the Chak Bir Sarkar village road, had complained that his shop was burgled and 30-40 mobile phones were stolen this morning.

Avtar Singh, DSP (Headquarters), said acting swiftly, the police started an investigation and arrested Jatin Arora of Baba Deep Singh Nagar and efforts were on to nab another suspect.

The police claimed that the arrested suspect admitted that he had committed another theft at an electronics shop recently.

