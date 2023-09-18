Theft of water pump motor lands 13 scrap dealers in jail

Faridkot, September 17

Theft of a water pump motor from the field of a farmer landed as many as 13 scrap dealers of Kotkapura in trouble. They are cooling their heels in Modern Jail here for the last three days after they were arrested by the Kotkapura police on September 15.

Trouble for them started after they had gone to the Kotkapura police station to lodge their protest against the arrest of a junk dealer, Satish Kumar. He was arrested after three youths were nabbed for the alleged theft of a water pump motor from the field of a farmer.

The arrested youths reportedly confessed to the police that they had sold the stolen motor to Kumar. Following this confession by the thieves, he was also booked for buying stolen property.

However, minutes after the arrest of Kumar, over 12 scrap dealers of Kotkapura started a protest in front of the police station, demanding his release. When all attempts by the police failed to pacify the protesting dealers, the police booked them also, alleging that the protesters were imminent danger to peace in the town.

As the Kotkapura SDM was on leave that day, all scrap dealers were produced before the duty magistrate, who declined bail to them. As the next two days were holidays, the scrap dealers remained in the jail.

With increased incidents of thefts in the area, the police claimed that there are many complaints that drug addicts and vagabonds, desperate for money to buy their daily dose of drugs, are involved in these. They sell the stolen items to scrap dealers at throwaway prices, enough to buy them their daily dose of drugs.

Water pump motors in fields, iron railings on verge of roads and houses, manhole covers, lightning conductors installed on high-rise buildings and iron scrap at railway stations are usually targeted by these drug-addicts, a police officer said. — TNS

Drug addicts involved: Police

