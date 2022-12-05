Thick fog cover behind spurt in UAV incursions into Punjab

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka December 4

As a thick layer of fog has engulfed the region, drug smugglers have increased their activities to push contraband into the Indian territory.

On Saturday, the BSF and the Punjab Police had seized 26.850 kg of heroin, biggest-ever haul, dropped through drone in Fazilka district along the International Border.

Sources said smuggling of contraband via unmanned-aerial vehicles (UAV) had made job of security agencies quite difficult and thick cover of fog would further lead to spurt in drone incursions.

A BSF officer said it’s very difficult for jawans manning the border to spot drones in thick fog as smugglers cover blinking lights with tape to dodge security personnel.

During the intervening night of December 2 and 3, the BSF jawans after hearing a buzzing sound, fired in the direction of a drone, which managed to head back to Pakistan. The jawans noticed the movement of three to four suspicious persons, who escaped after being confronted by security personnel. Later, the BSF and the police seized 26.850 kg of heroin, along with a pistol, two magazines and 50 live cartridges.

The police on the satement of Company Commandant Anil Basumatary booked unidentified persons for their involvement in smuggling of 26.850-kg heroin worth Rs 130 crore in the international market.

The accused have been booked under Sections 21 (C), 23, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said, “We have constituted three teams to nab peddlers. Hopefully, they will be arrested soon.”

