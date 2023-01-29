Thieves target liquor vend sealed by NCB in Ludhiana, 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

The police have arrested two thieves, who on Friday night broke into a liquor shop owned by druglord Akshay Chhabra. The vend, located at Vishawkarma Chowk, was among the 66 liquor shops sealed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently.

After identifying the two thieves with the help of CCTV footage, the police arrested them. They have been identified as Jatinder Shukla and Sunny, both residents of Manohar Nagar here.

Complainant in the case Tara Chand, a circle in-charge of the AS & Company, said the liquor vend had been sealed by the NCB. On Friday night, thieves broke through a wall of the vend and stole Rs 8,500 and some liquor bottles.

Tara Chand said the thieves seemed to have targeted the vend as it was sealed.

SHO Police Division 6 Inspector Satwant Singh said the thieves had been arrested and some liquor bottles recovered from them. A two-day remand of the accused had been taken from a court for their questioning, he said.