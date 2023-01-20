Thikriwala girls’ school to be converted into nursing college

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, January 19

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that a girls school at Thikriwala, native village of Parja Mandal movement leader Baba Sewa Singh Thikriwala in Barnala district, would be converted into a nursing college.

While participating in the 89th death anniversary of Thikriwala the CM said it would be a befitting tribute to the martyr. He said this would enable girls of the region to excel in the medical field. He exhorted people to follow the high ideals of public service set by Thikriwala and other martyrs.

He said in a major push to medical education, the government had decided to construct 16 new medical colleges in five years that would enhance the total tally of medical institutions to 25. The foundation stone of the Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur had already been laid by him and work would start soon, the CM said.

The CM said the government was making strenuous efforts for saving the precious water. “Soon a pilot project will be launched in Barnala district for recharging the water table,” the CM added.

On former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, the Chief Minister said, “The leader has always claimed that the coffers of the state were empty. Now, the former Congress leader has joined the saffron party. He will empty the coffers of the BJP, too,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the native village of Thikriwal would be transformed into a model village and equipped with ultra-modern facilities. He said as a mark of respect to freedom fighters, the government had named the Mohali airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. A 35-feet-statue of the martyr would be installed at the airport, he added. He also said the government would pass a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha for naming the upcoming Halwara airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.