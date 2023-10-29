Third module of BKI busted in 12 days, four operatives nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, October 28

The Punjab Police today said it has thwarted attempts by cross-border agencies to carry out targeted killings in the state, with the arrest of four members of a terror module belonging to the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

This is the third module of the BKI busted by the police in less than two weeks. Earlier, on October 17, four persons from one module were arrested by the Mohali police while five other members were arrested by the Batala police on October 19.

Gullible youths being lured Anti-India agencies are luring gullible youths and criminals to carry out targeted killings. They are provided with sophisticated weapons like the Zigana pistol from Turkey, which has a fire power of 300 rounds. The arrested youths are in their mid-20s and have no ideological basis to carry out terror actions other than to make money. —Police official

The police recovered six foreign-made pistols that had been smuggled into India via drones. Three of these are Zigana 9mm pistols, which are made in Turkey and banned in India. Similar pistols were used in the murders of UP gangsters-cum-politicians Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed. The gang was busted following the detention of one of the suspects, Sunny, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport a few days ago.

Security agencies are on a high alert regarding repeated attempts by BKI head Harvinder Singh Rinda and US-based terrorist Happy Passia, who, with the help of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and a network of narco-gangsters, drop weapons via drones in the state for the targeted killings.

“Anti-India agencies are luring gullible youths and criminals to carry out targeted killings. They are provided with sophisticated weapons like the Zigana pistol from Turkey, which has a good fire power of 300 rounds. The arrested youths are in their mid-20s and have no ideological basis to carry out terror actions other than to make money,” the police said.

Giving details about the module busted today, IG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the four arrested suspects, all from Gurdaspur, have been identified as Nirvair Singh, alias Sehajpreet Singh, alias Sunny, from Kotha village, Shakeel Ahmed, alias Laddi Gujjar, of Sandhwa village, Lovepreet Singh, alias Lambhu, alias Sandhu, of Dadhu Jodh and Saroop Singh, alias Ropp, alias Ghula, of Kotha village.

Lovepreet Singh (21) is a murder accused and has studied till Class 12. Shakeel Ahmed (24) is a school dropout. He is wanted in cases of robbery and brawl. Saroop Singh has four robbery and snatching cases against him already in Hoshiarpur. Nirvair Singh is wanted in an Arms Act case in Fazilka.

The police said Pakistan-based Rinda and US-based Happy Passia were the main persons organising these terror modules. Fugitive terrorist Parminder Singh Pindi, wanted in cases of drugs and arms smuggling, provides these terror modules local logistical support.

The police said gangster Happy Passia was to pay suspect Vikramjit Rs 15 lakh to carry out a targeted killing, adding that Vikramjit had also conducted the recce of the target in the last week of September.

“The busting of these three terror modules is an important step to maintain peace. These youths were trained and possessed heavy arms and ammunition that could have caused havoc in the state,” said a senior officer.

#Punjab Police