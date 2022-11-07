This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Sangrur, November 6

At a time when Sangrur district is earning a bad name for high number of stubble-burning cases, a 90-year-old farmer Harbinder Singh Sekhon from Fatehgarh Chhanna village has been managing stubble of his 32 acres out of 40 without burning. Sekhon also tries to convince other farmers of the area against stubble-burning.

“I started curtailing stubble-burning on my fields many years back. I continued to increase area without burning every year. From last around five years, I have not burnt any stubble on my land,” said Sekhon while standing in his field with his servants.

When The Tribune team visited his fields, Singh along with his servants was busy in distributing ‘ladoos’ before starting sowing of wheat on two acres prepared without burning of stubble.

To prepare land, he disclosed that first of all mulching was done, rotavator was used and then it was levelled.

“Out of total 40 acres, this year I have sown paddy over 32 acres while on the remaining eight acres other crops have been sown. Sowing of crops after managing stubble without burning takes some extra time but it helps a lot in protecting our environment. I request all farmers to contribute as much as they can,” he said while checking wheat seeds. Interestingly except Singh’s, many fields in the surroundings had turned black due to stubble-burning. — TNS

Uses rotavator To prepare land for sowing next crop, first mulching is done, which is followed by use of the rotavator. — Harbinder Sekhon

