‘Those who stole from temples are accusing Punjab’: Cheema hits back at PM Modi over 'loot' charge

“Punjab had high hopes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would clear the pending dues of the state during his visit to Jalandhar today, but he has left the state’s people disappointed,” said State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema while addressing the media at a press conference in Jalandhar. This came hours after the Prime Minister addressed a rally in Jalandhar and inaugurated rail projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore.

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Addressing a gathering outside the Jalandhar Cantt railway station, the Prime Minister had accused AAP of “looting the state, corruption, and improper use of Central funds sent to Punjab”. Countering the allegations, Cheema accused BJP of “stealing from temples” and said the Centre was deliberately stalling the release of Punjab’s funds. He also alleged that incidents of drug abuse and sacrilege occurred during the Akali-BJP government, while AAP’s anti-sacrilege law and ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign is working to eradicate these problems.

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Cheema claimed that the AAP government’s expenditure of Rs 55,000 crore in the state far exceeded the Rs 12,000 crore spent by the SAD-BJP government, as well as the spending by the Congress during its tenure.

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Speaking to the press, Cheema said, “You all know that the country’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, came to Punjab for a visit today. Punjab and Punjabis had big hopes and expectations from the Prime Minister that he would release Punjab’s pending funds. But he only did politics. He did not utter a single word about our dues or pending money.”

He further alleged, “It is unfortunate that the double-engine government and the party that Modi ji belongs to has stolen from Ram Mandir. In the name of the Ram Mandir, BJP sought votes and came to power. Crores of rupees donated by people out of reverence for Lord Ram, and valuables donated by them during temple visits, were stolen by BJP. In Punjab, Modi Sahib is accusing our government of corruption, but the entire country knows that BJP steals from temples and religious places.”

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Cheema also said the AAP government has fulfilled all five guarantees made at the time of coming to power. “Punjab and Punjabis know that after decades, under CM Bhagwant Mann, the five guarantees promised by our National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and the CM have been fulfilled in four years. Vexed by this, the Prime Minister is levelling false accusations,” he said.

He listed the guarantees as 300 units of free power per month, revolutionary steps in education, a free health insurance scheme, Rs 1 crore compensation for state martyrs from the police and other departments, and benefits for women under ‘Maan Dhiyan Sarkar Yojana’.

“Instead, the double-engine Akali-BJP government destroyed the state between 2007 and 2017. The Akali-BJP brought in chitta and sacrilege incidents also took place during their rule. Our government, however, brought the anti-sacrilege law and launched a crackdown on drugs under ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’,” he added.

On flood relief, Cheema said, “During the floods, Modi Sahib and his Cabinet ministers came to the state. We had asked for a Rs 20,000 crore flood relief package, but the BJP announced only Rs 1,600 crore. Not a single rupee of that has been received. The state’s RDF money has also been blocked. Punjabis hoped he would release the pending money and bring cheques with him. But they are busy stealing in the name of religion. On the other hand, CM Mann is ensuring Punjab’s development.”