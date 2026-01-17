DT
Thousands gather to pay tributes to 66 Kuka martyrs at Malerkotla

Thousands gather to pay tributes to 66 Kuka martyrs at Malerkotla

These Namdhari Sikhs were executed by the British authorities on January 17, 1872

Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, Updated At : 01:41 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Followers of the Namdhari sect at Kuka Samarak in Malerkotla on Saturday.
Thousands of people gathered at the Namdhari Kuka Smarak in Malerkotla on Saturday to pay tributes to 66 Namdhari Sikhs, popularly known as Kukas, who were executed by the British authorities on January 17, 1872.

Office-bearers and activists of various social and religious organisations, leaders of political parties, representatives of the Punjab Government and followers of the Namdhari sect attended the event. Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian represented Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who was scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the day.

The Namdhari Kuka Smarak, located along the Jarag Chowk-Khanna road, witnessed a large footfall of Namdhari followers from early morning. Dressed in white attire and wearing their distinctive turbans, devotees paid homage to the martyrs.

The memorial features a 66-foot-tall Khanda with an equal number of apertures, each symbolising a martyr, including 12-year-old Bishan Singh, the youngest among those executed. The complex also houses a domed meditation hall, a museum-cum-library and a prayer hall.

The Kukas were followers of a devout Sikh sect led by Satguru Ram Singh in the 19th century. Known for spearheading the anti-colonial Kuka Movement, they advocated social reforms, opposed caste discrimination, promoted Swadeshi by boycotting British goods and were among the early pioneers of India’s freedom struggle.

It is believed that the term ‘Kuka’ originated from their distinct high-pitched chant or ‘kook’ in the local dialect.

The Namdhari Kuka Smarak commemorates the sacrifice of the 66 Kukas, including Bishan Singh, who were executed by cannon on January 17, 1872, on the orders of Deputy Commissioner John Lambert Cowan, a representative of the British Empire in Punjab.

The executions continued despite Cowan receiving mid-way instructions stating, “Avoid any hasty action.” Cowan later misrepresented the Kuka resistance to his superiors as a revolt and claimed that the executions restored “tranquility”.

Though Cowan was eventually dismissed for defying orders to keep the detainees in custody, he sought to justify his actions, stating, “I acted from no vain motive or from cruelty or a desire to display authority. The punishment was imperatively necessary to prevent the spread of an insurrection.”

Satguru Ram Singh founded the Namdhari sect on April 12, 1857, at Bhaini Sahib in Ludhiana district, inspiring people to fight for India’s freedom while working to eradicate prevailing social evils under British rule.

