Sangrur: Thousands of smart ration cards blocked, beneficiaries move from pillar to post

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, June 26

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has blocked 8,000 smart ration cards and cancelled another 3,000 in Sangrur district.

While aggrieved beneficiaries claimed that the authorities took the decision without verifying the documents, the department said it acted after receiving the reports from the SDMs.

Reverifying documents The Food and Civil Supplies Department is unblocking the smart ration cards after reverifying the documents at special camps. Jitendra Jorwal, Sangrur DC

Mukhtiar Singh, a beneficiary, said, “I am a labourer and my card was cancelled without verifying the documents. When I went to get wheat, officials told me that it has been cancelled. Now, nobody is ready to listen.”

Baldev Kaur said, “Officials cancelled my smart ration card without any valid reason. I came to know two weeks ago.”

Sangrur District Food and Supplies Controller Ravinder Kaur said the affected card holders should approach the authorities concerned immediately.

Some officials said the state government had directed the authorities to verify beneficiaries to keep tabs on ineligible smart card holders.

The verification was done by the SDMs and the authorities recommended cancellation of those card holders who could not be traced.

#Sangrur