Abohar: Thrashing clip viral, teacher suspended

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 7

The District Education Officer (Elementary Education) today ordered the suspension of ETT teacher Rakesh Narang, posted in Govt Primary School, Dhani Jeeta Singh in Block-1. He has been charged with misbehaviour towards students, besides negligence in duty.

The DEO took action under Rule 4(1) of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) 1970. He has been directed to report at the DEO office. He will be entitled to suspension allowance, a letter issued by the DEO said.

A video had reportedly gone viral showing that Narang was thrashing a student. He did not challenge the content of the viral video. — OC

