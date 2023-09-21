Three arrested for illegal mining in Fazilka

Fazilka, September 20
Three persons have been arrested at Pakka Chisti village, Fazilka, for carrying out illegal mining.
Mining Inspector Lovish Midha said Davinder Singh of Jhuge Gulab Singh, Jashanpreet Singh of Pakka Chisti and Nanak Singh of Noor Mohammad village were carrying out illegal mining on the panchayat land. Fazilka District Mining Officer said, “They were carrying the earth without taking prior permission from the department.”
Besides, the police have impounded three tractor-trailers and a JCB from the spot.
The accused have been booked under Sections 379 of the Indian Penal Code and 21 of the Mining Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress
Words not in original text drafted by Ambedkar: BJP