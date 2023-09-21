Three arrested for illegal mining in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, September 20

Three persons have been arrested at Pakka Chisti village, Fazilka, for carrying out illegal mining.

Mining Inspector Lovish Midha said Davinder Singh of Jhuge Gulab Singh, Jashanpreet Singh of Pakka Chisti and Nanak Singh of Noor Mohammad village were carrying out illegal mining on the panchayat land. Fazilka District Mining Officer said, “They were carrying the earth without taking prior permission from the department.”

Besides, the police have impounded three tractor-trailers and a JCB from the spot.

The accused have been booked under Sections 379 of the Indian Penal Code and 21 of the Mining Act.

#Fazilka #Illegal Mining