Three arrested for murder of farm worker

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 14.

Wife, son and father-in-law of farm worker Makhan Singh have been arrested for allegedly killing him at Bahawalbasi village on November 8. The body of the deceased was buried by digging a pit in the house and a brick-floor was built to cover it.

In a statement, Makhan’s daughter Manjit Kaur said her mother Sukhjit Kaur and brother Pradeep Singh Jashan killed her father and buried the body. Preliminary probe reportedly indicated that Makhan suspected his wife of being in an illicit relationship over which they used to often quarrel. She killed her husband with the help of their son and lodged a missing report with the police.

