Three arrested in Pathankot for promoting gun culture through Punjabi song

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, November 22

The newly created social media cell of the Pathankot police scored its first hit by arresting three persons engaged in producing and uploading a video comprising a Punjabi song promoting gun culture.

SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the police had seized two revolvers and an SUV, which was seen in the video. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and Ashok Kumar, all residents of Pathankot. They have been booked at the Shahpur Kandi police station under Section 188 (disobedience of government orders), IPC, and Section 153 of the Arms Act. “We are on the lookout for two more persons who were seen accompanying the accused in the clip,” said the SSP.

The social media cell was recently created in all police districts on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav. The team members came across a video on a social media site in the morning in which the accused were singing a song carrying guns in their hands.

“They were glorifying the very act of possessing revolvers. This was a clear violation of the Punjab Government’s recent ban on publicly displaying weapons on social media sites,” said a police officer.

