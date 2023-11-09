Three arrested for robbery

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 8

In the case of robbing of a shopkeeper in village Maluka, the police today arrested three suspects and recovered Rs 2.84 lakh of looted amount from them, along with the weapons used in the robbery.

SSP Gulneet Khurana said on the morning of November 4, three bike-borne persons had beaten up a shopkeeper, snatched his money bag and ran away. The bag had Rs 4,17,500. Angrez Singh of village Gobindpura, Gurpreet and Sukhjinder of village Kothaguru were arrested. Their accomplice Sikandar is yet to be arrested.