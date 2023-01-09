Three arrested, sambar meat seized in Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, January 8

Three persons were arrested after an antler and 3-kg uncooked meat of sambar deer were seized from them in the Nurpur Bedi area yesterday. The suspects have been identified as Jaswinder Kumar, Davinder Kumar and Sandeep Kumar, all residents of Balachaur tehsil in Nawanshahr. A car has also been impounded.

Ropar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kulraj Singh said a naka was set up on the Nurpur Bedi-Bhaddi road at 9 pm yesterday when the suspects were stopped and the meat and antler was seized from them.

The DFO said sambar was included in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and its hunting attracts imprisonment of up to seven years. The suspects were produced in a court from where they were sent to judicial custody today. Notably, two leopards were shot by poachers in the district, including one near Nurpur Bedi, last week.

#Nawanshahr #nurpur #ropar