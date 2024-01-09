Three associated with Muhawa gang arrested with 3.5 kg heroin in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 8

Police investigation into the Mannu Muhawa drug cartel has led to the further confiscation of 3.5 kg heroin with the arrest of three more members of the gang on Monday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Balraj Singh, alias Kaka, of Lahorimal village in Amritsar, Anmol Singh, alias Laalu, and Sarabjit Singh, both residents of Ranjhe di Haveli in Amritsar. The police also recovered 10 cartridges and an SUV from the possession of the suspects.

Until today, the police have arrested 10 persons and made a seizure of 22.5 kg heroin in the case. Earlier, the police had recovered 19 kg heroin on December 31, 2023, busting the cartel run by US-based Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu Muhawa. The police had also seized Rs 23 lakh drug money, 7 pistols and parts of drones on December 31.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the police had received a tip-off that Anmol and his two accomplices, who had been carrying drugs and were part of the cartel, were spotted in the Sultanwind area.

Acting on the tip-off, checkpoints were laid by the police and the suspects were intercepted in an SUV. During frisking, the recovery of drugs and weapons was made.

The police said as per initial probe, the trio were in contact with Pakistan-based smuggler Shah and US-based Muhawa. They were involved in peddling of contraband and arms from across the border via drones.

Earlier, the police had arrested Sandeep Singh, alias Laddi, of Guru Ki Wadali and Roshan Singh of Haer village on December 31, 2023. Their interrogation had led to the arrests of Rajpal Singh of Chheharta, Manpreet Singh, alias Sunny, of Guru Ki Wadali, Satpal Singh, alias Satta, of Gumanpura, Sawinder Singh, alias Noni, of Attari and Mandeep Singh, alias Sonu, of Malaut, Muktsar Sahib. Manpreet was arrested from the Goindwal jail.

CP Bhullar said further probe was being conducted to establish the backward linkages of the suspects and unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers.