Three bike-borne men loot Rs 50 lakh from firm

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 22

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly looted Rs 50 lakh from the owners of Krishna Alloys Furnace, Mandi Gobindgarh, at gunpoint this evening.

According to a complaint submitted to the police, the owners said a few minutes after agents of the firm brought cash collected from traders to the office situated in the crowded Motia Khan area, the robbers, carrying revolvers, entered the office and snatched the bag containing the cash and fled away on the bike.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ravjot Grewal visited the spot. The SSP said the looters had been caught on CCTV cameras and teams had been formed to nab them. The SSP said the looters would be arrested soon. Amloh Deputy Superintendent of Police Jangjit Singh said the police were investigating the matter.