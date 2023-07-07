Three bike-borne persons fire into air

Faridkot, July 6
To intimidate a trader for paying extortion money, three masked bike-borne persons on Thursday fired shots into the air at the old grain market of Jaito and fled from the spot.
Panic has spread among businessmen after the incident. A case had been registered, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US presidential advisory panel member for recapture of unused green cards for family, employment categories from 1992-2025
Move could benefit thousands of Indians waiting for their gr...
I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar
Working committee okays expulsion of 2 MPs, 9 MLAs | Ajit sa...