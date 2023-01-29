Three booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 28

The Amritsar rural police have booked three persons, including a Sub-Divisional Magistrate, for fraud and criminal conspiracy in alleged illegal transfer of a hospital property located at Jandiala.

The SDM, who is currently posted at Tarn Taran, has refuted the allegations levelled against him in the case.

In her complaint, Dr Ranjit Sharma, a resident of Golden Avenue, had accused her husband Sachin Sharma, Khushbir Singh, public relation officer of the hospital in Jandiala Guru, besides SDM Deepak Bhatia of grabbing the property of the hospital in a fraudulent manner.

A case under Section 420, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this connection at the Jandiala police station.

SDM Deepak Bhatia said he did not have any role in transferring the property.

He said it was a matrimonial dispute between Sachin Sharma and his wife Dr Ranjit Sharma.

He said he had nothing to do with the entire episode.

He said his name was being unnecessarily dragged in the case as Sachin was his friend.

He said he would cooperate with the police.