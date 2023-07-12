Three breaches in Ghaggar near Sangrur's Moonak cause floods in area

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, July 12

Three breaches in Ghaggar at different locations near Moonak have caused floods in various villages of the area. Farmers alleged the breaches have occurred due to lack of repair of weak embankments of Ghaggar, however officials claimed that heavy water flow has caused the damage.

“Since the start of water in Ghaggar, we have been repeatedly asking the officers to repair the weak points of Ghaggar. But they did not pay any heed and were taking rounds just to fulfill formality” alleged Gurmeet Singh, a farmer of the area. His entire newly transplanted paddy has submerged under water.

The officials of the drainage department informed that the breaches have occurred near Phullad, Makraud and Chandu. After getting the information about the breaches, senior officers also reached the spot, while panicked residents started shifting their cattle and other material to safer places.

“The situation has been the same for the last many years as officers did not conduct proper repair, while after breaches, the authorities come and make big announcements,” said Satwant Singh, another farmer of the area.

The area residents alleged that from Khanauri to Makraud Sahib, Ghaggar has a width of 588 feet, but from Makraud Sahib to Kadail, it has a width of 190 feet. The decrease in width leads to blocking and overflowing of water and ultimately it causes floods in many villages of the area repeatedly.

The proposal to widen the Ghaggar from Makraud Sahib to Kadail has been pending with the Ghaggar Standing Committee of the central government for the last many years.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner, Jitendra Jorwal said the officers have been trying to plug the breaches as early as possible. “It has happened due to heavy flow of water from catchment areas,” he said.

