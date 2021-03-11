Three devotees drown

Our Correspondent

Abohar: A youth drowned at sarovar of a historic gurdwara in Haripura village on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Sriganganagar. In another incident, two devotees drowned in a sorovar at Gurdwara Nanaksar. One of the victims has been identified as Jagjit Singh of Bhuttiwala. Jagjit drowned while attempting to rescue another person whose body has not been recovered so far.OC

3 dupe youth of Rs 3L, booked

Sangrur: The Bhawanigarh police have registered a fraud case against a constable, his wife and another resident for allegedly duping a youth of Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of getting him recruited in the Police Department. “We have registered a case against constable Jarnail Singh, his wife and another person for duping Rs 3 lakh from Jaswinder Singh for getting him recruited in the police. Further investigations are on,” said ASI Harwinder Singh. TNS

Murder accused nabbed

Abohar: The police have arrested Gursewak Singh, a resident of Piareana village (Ferozepur), from Khajuwala and claimed to recover a sharp weapon from his possession. Gursewak had allegedly killed his father, Gurmukh Singh, a couple of days ago and had fled to Khajuwala in Rajasthan to take shelter at his relative’s place. He and was produced before the court which sent him to judicial custody. OC

Six held with contraband

Abohar: The police claimed to have seized opium, heroin, poppy husk and drug money from six peddlers. Satya Narayan and Manohar Lal of Neemuch and their conduit Mahal Singh Ghuriana were nabbed with 3.5-kg opium and Rs 1.5 lakh drug money. Arshad Ali and Aslam Pathan of Nohar were held with 75-gm heroin and Rs 87,000 drug money. In third incident, 5-kg poppy husk was seized from Rajinder Rajpal of Lilanwali.