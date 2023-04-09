Three die after consuming ‘spirit’ in Sangrur village

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 8

Three residents of Namol village died after allegedly consuming ‘spirit’. The district administration has formed a committee headed by the ADC and SP (PBI) to conduct a thorough investigation of the matter.

As per information, Gurmale Singh (50), Gurtej Singh (45) and Chamkaur Singh (50) were found dead at their homes in the morning. All of them were addicted to alcohol and their family members were not sure whether they had consumed spurious liquor or spirit.

Preliminary investigation by the police suggested that they had consumed spirit.

“He was fine last night even though he came home drunk as usual. I do not know what he consumed, but he did not wake up in the morning and when we checked, he was dead. The police should conduct a thorough investigation to prevent more deaths in the village,” said Ranjit Kaur, wife of Chamkaur.

Many villagers suspect that spurious liquor could also have been the reason of the deaths. They also demanded action against the persons, who could have supplied illicit liquor to the trio.

SSP Surendra Lamba said autopsies of the three were conducted and the police had initiated inquest proceedings as per the statement of family members of deceased.

“Prima facie all three deceased consumed spirit and we have not found any evidence of spurious liquor. Investigation will progress as per the recommendations of committee formed under the supervision of the ADC and SP (PBI),” said the SSP.