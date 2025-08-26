Three die during Manimahesh Yatra

Three pilgrims from Punjab died while trekking to the Manimahesh lake in Himachal Pradesh. Preliminary reports suggest that the pilgrims died due to lack of oxygen.

The deceased were identified as Aman (18) and Rohit (18) of Pathankot and Anmol (26) of Gurdaspur. The authorities said the bodies were being brought to Bharmour for post-mortem, after which these would be handed over to the respective families, said Bharmour Additional District Magistrate Kulbir Singh Rana.

Aman was rescued from Kamal Kund, but he breathed his last at Gaurikund. Rohit collapsed on the Kugti track, while Anmol died at Dhanchho. Teams have been deployed to bring the bodies to Bharmour.