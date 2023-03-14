 Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire : The Tribune India

Three die in Ludhiana hosiery factory fire

Two others were struggling for life in hospital

A fire broke out in a factory in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



PTI

Ludhiana, March 14

Three persons died and two others were critical after a fire broke out in a hosiery factory here on Tuesday, police said.

While two persons died of asphyxiation, the third was charred to death, they added.

The fire incident took place in Ram Nagar locality of civil lines, police said.

It took more than three hours for the fire department personnel to bring the flames under control, they said, adding nine fire tenders of the Ludhiana municipal fire brigade were rushed to the site to control the blaze.

Flames and smoke were visible from a long distance for some time.

Two persons lost their lives due to asphyxiation, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

He said the deceased were employees of the factory.

Station House Officer of police station-8 Inspector Vijay Kumar said one person was charred to death due to the fire.

Kumar, who along with other officials was present at the site to oversee the rescue operation, said firefighters noticed some workers inside the factory and evacuated them.

They were rushed to a private hospital where two of them were declared brought dead, he said.

Two others were struggling for life, hospital authorities said.

Raw material and goods lying in the factory were gutted. Cracks also appeared in the building due to the fire.

Officials said preliminary investigation revealed that an electric short-circuit could have caused the fire.

