Three drones seized near IB

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

The BSF seized three China-made drones along the IB in the state today.

The BSF troops carried out searches near Hardo Ratan village in the Amritsar sector, during which a drone was found in the courtyard of an abandoned house. Another drone was found from a field near Nestha village in the same sector.

A broken one was found near Haruwal village in the Gurdaspur sector.

