Three drones seized near IB

Chandigarh, May 5
The BSF seized three China-made drones along the IB in the state today.
The BSF troops carried out searches near Hardo Ratan village in the Amritsar sector, during which a drone was found in the courtyard of an abandoned house. Another drone was found from a field near Nestha village in the same sector.
A broken one was found near Haruwal village in the Gurdaspur sector.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians
Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC
Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...