Three drug peddlers held

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The police seized 5-gm heroin from Mandeep Singh Manu and 240 sedative pills from Seema Rani and Mangal Singh, all residents of Seed Farm Colony. They have been held under the NDPS Act. OC

18-kg poppy husk seized

Abohar: As much as 15-kg poppy husk was seized from Gurjit Singh of Jalalabad and Karan of Ghubaya village and 3-kg poppy husk was seized from Amit Kumar and Shubham of Idgah Basti here. All have been held under the NDPS Act. OC

65-yr-old dies in road mishap

Abohar: A 65-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle reportedly collided with a stray bull near Waryamkhera village on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sampuran Singh of Rukanpura-Khuikhera village.

