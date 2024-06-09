Three drug peddlers held

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 8

A 32-year-old resident of Sheikhu village of Malout was held at Sangaria near Abohar under the NDPS Act. Police claimed to have recovered 1.4 kg opium from him. The accused, identified as Kulwinder Singh, said he bought opium from a supplier in Singhpura village and paid Rs 2.5 lakh via an online transaction.

Police recovered 100 gm heroin from one Gurpreet Singh Gaurav and his accomplice during search of their bike at Uttam Singhwala bus stand. Both are residents of Pakki village located on Abohar-Hindumalkot Road.

