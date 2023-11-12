Three drug peddlers held with heroin in Amritsar

Amritsar: Acting on a tip-off, the Chheharta police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 51 gm heroin besides two electronic scales and motorcycle from their possession. The accused were identified as, Jobanjit Singh alias Joban of Ghanupur Kale, Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, of Himmatpura and Gurjant Singh of Kot Khalsa area. A case under Sections 21-B, 61, 85 of the NDPS act was registered against them. TNS
Muktsar drug smugglers’ Rs 4.75-cr properties seized
Muktsar: The Muktsar district police have seized 10 properties worth Rs 4.75 crore belonging to drug peddlers this year. A spokesperson of the Muktsar police said the action against those involved in drug peddling would continue. TNS
Rice-laden truck overturns on Abohar-Fazilka stretch
Abohar: The conductor of a truck carrying rice bags received injuries when the driver tried to prevent collision with a stray animal at the Abohar-Fazilka stretch of the highway outside Dangar Khera village on Saturday. Driver Tarsem Singh lost control over the truck and it overturned resulting in injuries to conductor Vinod Kumar. The conductor has been admitted to the Abohar Civil Hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir
Victims' DNA samples extracted to establish their identities...
Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada
Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...
Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel
Failure to bring fuel into the hospital will be a death sent...
Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana's air quality at many places in 'moderate' category
Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, c...
NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Tiger Force recruitment, arms smuggling case
Twelve members of KTF terrorist outfit and their associates ...