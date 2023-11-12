Three drug peddlers held with heroin in Amritsar

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Acting on a tip-off, the Chheharta police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 51 gm heroin besides two electronic scales and motorcycle from their possession. The accused were identified as, Jobanjit Singh alias Joban of Ghanupur Kale, Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, of Himmatpura and Gurjant Singh of Kot Khalsa area. A case under Sections 21-B, 61, 85 of the NDPS act was registered against them. TNS

Muktsar drug smugglers’ Rs 4.75-cr properties seized

Muktsar: The Muktsar district police have seized 10 properties worth Rs 4.75 crore belonging to drug peddlers this year. A spokesperson of the Muktsar police said the action against those involved in drug peddling would continue. TNS

Rice-laden truck overturns on Abohar-Fazilka stretch

Abohar: The conductor of a truck carrying rice bags received injuries when the driver tried to prevent collision with a stray animal at the Abohar-Fazilka stretch of the highway outside Dangar Khera village on Saturday. Driver Tarsem Singh lost control over the truck and it overturned resulting in injuries to conductor Vinod Kumar. The conductor has been admitted to the Abohar Civil Hospital.