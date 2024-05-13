 Three farm activists held over threat to BJP leaders : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Three farm activists held over threat to BJP leaders

Three farm activists held over threat to BJP leaders

Three farm activists held over threat to BJP leaders

Farmers protest in Faridkot.



Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 12

After some farmer and khet mazdoor union leaders in this area threatened to damage the vehicle of BJP leaders if they stepped into their villages for canvassing, the Faridkot police arrested three leaders today.

The police claimed that the farmer leaders were arrested and sent to judicial custody as a preventive measure after their video went viral on social media in which they had purportedly threatened violent protest and damage to the vehicles of BJP leaders.

However, in a protest dharna against the arrests in front of the police station at Sadiq town of Faridkot today, some farm union leaders alleged that the police had arrested the leaders on the directions of the BJP leadership in the state. Binder Singh Golewala, Qaumi Kisan Union state president, said the United Kisan Morcha would organise a state-level protest against these arrests on May 15.

It was on Saturday when a protest was organised to stop BJP district president Gaurav Kakkar from campaigning at Bihale Wala village here. With regard to this case, the police arrested state general secretary of Kirti Kisan Union Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala and his two associates Naunihal Singh and Gurmeet Singh and sent them to judicial custody.

Golewala and other farmer leaders said the farmers were opposing BJP leaders in a peaceful manner. But despite this, the police arrested the farmer leaders.

Jasmeet Singh, Faridkot SP, said the police had taken action to maintain law and order. He said the police had already held a meeting with farmer organisations and urged them to express their anger peacefully without stopping anyone. But despite this, BJP leaders were stopped from campaigning at Bihale Wala village and sent back.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

