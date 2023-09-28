Three Fazilka 'smugglers' held with 1.8 kg heroin

Ferozepur, September 27
Officials of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Punjab Police arrested three smugglers and seized 1.872 kg heroin from them.
SP (D) Randhir Kumar said on receiving a tip-off, the police arrested the accused — identified as Gurcharan Singh, alias Channa, of Bhamba Vattu village, Sukhdev Singh, alias Sukha, of Chakk Khiva village and Sunil Singh, alias Lovely, of Dhani Qadim Dhani Natha Singh (all located in Fazilka district) — when the trio was coming on a motorcycle near Saide ke village in the Guruharsahai subdivision here.
“During their frisking, 1.872 kg heroin was seized from them,” the SP said. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.
In other case, the police arrested Jang Singh of Panje ke Uthar village in Guruharsahai and seized 1,010 intoxicating tablets and drug money of Rs 2.31 lakh from him. An FIR has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Nijjar, chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead by...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...