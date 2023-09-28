Three Fazilka 'smugglers' held with 1.8 kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, September 27

Officials of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Punjab Police arrested three smugglers and seized 1.872 kg heroin from them.

SP (D) Randhir Kumar said on receiving a tip-off, the police arrested the accused — identified as Gurcharan Singh, alias Channa, of Bhamba Vattu village, Sukhdev Singh, alias Sukha, of Chakk Khiva village and Sunil Singh, alias Lovely, of Dhani Qadim Dhani Natha Singh (all located in Fazilka district) — when the trio was coming on a motorcycle near Saide ke village in the Guruharsahai subdivision here.

“During their frisking, 1.872 kg heroin was seized from them,” the SP said. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

In other case, the police arrested Jang Singh of Panje ke Uthar village in Guruharsahai and seized 1,010 intoxicating tablets and drug money of Rs 2.31 lakh from him. An FIR has been registered.

