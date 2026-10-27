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Home / Punjab / Three Flipkart staffers held in Rs 4.5-cr godown heist

Three Flipkart staffers held in Rs 4.5-cr godown heist

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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A theft of 980 mobile phones and 46 other items worth Rs 4.58 crore from e-commerce company Flipkart’s godown at Bhucho Mandi was allegedly meticulously planned, with the accused placing 480 orders using fake IDs. Three employees of Flipkart have been arrested in connection with the theft, which is the biggest heist of its kind reported in the district so far.

Bathinda DSP (Detective) Sandeep Bhaati said on Monday that Baljinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Surinder Singh, all around 35 years of age and employed by Flipkart — had been arrested.

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“The accused placed 480 orders using fake IDs to order mobile phones and other products. They had also attempted the same on October 14, but the orders did not reach them as the company had cancelled them,” the DSP said. Efforts were underway to recover the stolen goods, he added.

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According to the DSP, Gautam, a former Flipkart employee, was the mastermind behind the theft.

Acting on a complaint filed by Flipkart enforcement officer Harjinder Kumar, the Nathana police initially booked Lovepreet Singh of Mansa, Surinder Singh of Tapa in Barnala district, Baljinder Singh of Haroli in Fatehabad district of Haryana, Gautam of Tohana in Haryana and Sukhpreet Soni of Mansa.

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The police later named Sukhpreet’s wife and father, along with Gautam’s father, as accused in the case.

Sources said the godown, operated by a franchisee working as a business partner of Flipkart, had started operations on October 5.

According to the police, a consignment of mobile phones and other items arrived at the godown around 1.30 am on Saturday. The accused allegedly stole the goods and fled around 3 am.

The theft came to light on Saturday morning when other employees found the shutter lock missing. The accused had allegedly also taken away the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV cameras.

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