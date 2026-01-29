Three foetuses found in minor canal in Punjab’s Muktsar, probe on

Three foetuses, appearing to be around one-and-a-half to two months old, were found in the Rupana minor canal near Khirkianwala village on the Bathinda road, raising concerns over continued foeticide incidents despite official claims to curb the practice. Locals spotted the foetuses, prompting NGO volunteers, police, and Health Department officials to visit the site.

The foetuses’ gender is yet to be determined, and it’s unclear how long they’ve been there. Raj Kumar, an NGO volunteer, said police informed them about the incident. The foetuses were taken into custody and shifted to the local Civil Hospital mortuary.

Sub-Inspector Sukhpal Singh said police received information about the foetuses and started a probe. Dr Rajiv Sachdeva, SMO at Muktsar Civil Hospital, said the foetuses will be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours before a postmortem examination. “They weighed about 100-150 gm each, and detecting their gender is impossible at this stage,” he added.