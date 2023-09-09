Punjab: Three-fold hike in training allowance for patwaris

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced more than a three-fold hike in training allowance of patwaris from existing Rs 5,000 to Rs 18,000 with immediate effect.

While handing over recruitment letters to 710 newly-inducted patwaris, he said we had to ensure that the patwaris undergoing training discharge their duties in a smooth and a hassle-free manner. He said Rs 5,000 was too inadequate for someone who had joined the service after clearing a tough competition.

He said the protesting patwaris wanted to blackmail the state government by harassing the common man, but they would never succumb under pressure. Announcing the recruitment of patwaris annually, the CM said the advertisement for the post of 586 new patwaris would be issued soon.

