Punjab: Three-fold hike in training allowance for patwaris

Chandigarh, September 8
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced more than a three-fold hike in training allowance of patwaris from existing Rs 5,000 to Rs 18,000 with immediate effect.
While handing over recruitment letters to 710 newly-inducted patwaris, he said we had to ensure that the patwaris undergoing training discharge their duties in a smooth and a hassle-free manner. He said Rs 5,000 was too inadequate for someone who had joined the service after clearing a tough competition.
He said the protesting patwaris wanted to blackmail the state government by harassing the common man, but they would never succumb under pressure. Announcing the recruitment of patwaris annually, the CM said the advertisement for the post of 586 new patwaris would be issued soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
No force on earth can stop me, says Chandrababu Naidu after arrest
During his arrest, he appeals to people and party cadres to ...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days