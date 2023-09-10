Three-fold jump in dengue cases in Muktsar district

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 9

The number of dengue cases more than tripled in Muktsar district in the last three weeks. The district has witnessed 87 dengue cases so far this year. The figure stood at 25 on August 17.

Muktsar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rita Bala said: “As dengue cases are being reported daily, the residents should keep their surroundings clean. Our teams are regularly spreading awareness among the people and taking steps to destroy the larvae.” Testing and treatment for dengue is being provided free of cost in the civil hospitals of the district, the CMO said.

