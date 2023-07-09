 Three gangsters arrested after encounter at Hoshiarpur village : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Three gangsters arrested after encounter at Hoshiarpur village

Three gangsters arrested after encounter at Hoshiarpur village

15 rounds fired from both sides | Two suspects hurt in firing

Cops at the crime scene at Bhilowal village on Saturday. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 8

The police nabbed three gangsters today after an encounter at Bhilowal village, near Chabbewal town, and recovered three 7.65 mm pistols from them.

Two of the three arrested suspects, who suffered bullet injuries, were admitted to a hospital. The arrested gangsters are said to be working for Balwinder Singh, alias Binder, living in the US.

On the basis of secret information, the police had set up a trap near Bhilowal village on Saturday morning.

An informer had told the police that the suspects wanted in incidents of firing and looting were coming to the area. Recently, the suspects had opened fire at the shop and house of a trader in Chabbewal. They had also looted a petrol station at Mahilpur village.

Sources said the police cordoned off the area. As soon as a Scorpio vehicle entered Bhilowal village, the police and the CIA team signalled it to stop. Seeing themselves surrounded, three youths in Scorpio came out and fired seven to eight rounds from their pistols. The police fired back and extra force was also called. According to the sources, out of the three suspects, Manraj Singh, a resident of Chabbewal, and Navjot Singh, a resident of Jian, received bullet injuries on their legs and were sent to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur. Third suspect Ravinder Singh, a resident of Jian, was arrested.

A case has been registered against the suspects under Section 307 of the IPC and the Arms Act. The suspects would be presented in a court for seeking their remand for further interrogation.

The sources said the suspects were in the ‘wanted list’ of the Chabbewal police for demanding ransom from Sandesh Plywood and Glass House, shooting at the shop and house of the owner and looting petrol stations near Hariana and Mahilpur villages at gunpoint.

Confirming the arrests, Senior Superintendent of Police Sartaj Singh Chahal said the suspects had opened fire at the police party after they were surrounded. He said the police party had to fire at them in self-defence.

Three pistols recovered

