Three held for jewellery theft

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 10

The police on Friday arrested a person for committing theft at a house in Chohilanwali village in Hanumangarh and recovered 187 gm of gold and cash from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Sucha Singh Sachin. On May 6, the police had nabbed his other two accomplices — Govinda, alias Binder Odh, and Rajpal Odh — following which both were presented in a court and sent to remand.

SHO Ram Chander Kaswan said complainant Shankar Lal Bishnoi had told the police that on April 7, he and his family had gone out for some work during the day. Some persons entered their house from the backyard by jumping the wall. A total of 187 gm of gold jewellery, two pairs of silver anklets and Rs 80,000 cash were stolen from the house.

The interrogation of Govinda and Rajpal led to the arrest of Sachin and the recovery of the stolen items.

