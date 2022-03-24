Three held for land fraud

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The police have arrested three persons — Chhinderpal Kaur, Ramesh Rani and Gurpreet Singh — for allegedly committing fraud of Rs 5.5 lakh with a resident of Hardialeana village in Faridkot. A case has been registered against seven persons. TNS

Bhagat Singh skill varsity soon

Chandigarh: Padma Shri Vikramjit Sahney, World Punjabi Organisation chief and Sun Foundation chairman, on Wednesday, announced the setting up of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Skill University in Punjab. The foundation, already in discussion with the government, is working on three possible locations.