Three held for theft

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 7

The locals nabbed three thieves when they were trying to escape after stealing gold and silver jewellery along with cash from Samirowal village today.

The accused have been identified as Rajivir Singh, Chamkaur Singh and Sandeep Singh, all residents of Amritsar district.

The police said the accused were drug addicts and staying at a ‘serai’ in Anandpur Sahib since May 5.

The accused targetted four houses in the village. However, one of the victims woke up. The villagers nabbed two of them near Heerpur village. Their third accomplice was arrested by the police from Anadnpur Sahib.