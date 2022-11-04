Three held in Rs 362-crore heroin smuggling case

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, November 3

The Gurdaspur police, in a late-night operation, nabbed three persons wanted in

connection with the Rs 362.50-crore heroin seized in July from a shipping container at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNP) by a joint team of the Punjab and Mumbai police.

The 72.5-kg contraband was hidden in a metal frame of a container which had arrived at the JNP, also known as the Nhava Sheva port, from the UAE.

The Punjab Police, on a tip-off, had passed on the registration number of the container to their Mumbai counterparts. The shipment was lying unclaimed at the port.

After investigations at their end, the police identified Gurwinder Singh and Manjit Singh of Amritsar and Gursewak Singh of Tarn Taran as the recipients.

“The troika was involved in trans-border and inter-state heroin smuggling. We were on their trail for the past couple of weeks. Finally, we managed to arrest them today,” said an officer.

The suspects were coming from the Amritsar side when they were signalled to stop at a special naka near Dhariwal on the Amritsar-Pathankot road.

CIA in-charge Kapil Kaushal and a team of the Dhariwal police station had stationed themselves at the check-post. The suspects travelling in an SUV were stopped and during a search of their vehicle, the police seized arms and ammunition. After sustained questioning, the trio confessed to be a part of a drug smuggling racket.

Gurdaspur SSP Hilori said Gurwinder and Manjit were also wanted by the Amritsar (Rural) police in an attempt-to-murder case in which they had fired upon a police party in October 2020. “In this regard, an FIR was registered at the Lopoke police station,” he said.

The SSP added, “The accused will be produced before a court and we will seek their police remand.”

Sources said when the Mumbai police first inspected the consignment, it seemed to be just marble tiles and nothing else. “The officers then tapped the metal frame of the container and became suspicious. It was then that they decided to cut the frame, following which 72.50 kg of heroin was found packed in 168 packets. The contents were then sent to a forensic lab where it was confirmed that the drug was heroin,” he said.