Three held in cases under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, May 17

The police have arrested two persons, including a woman following recovery of heroin and drug money. In the first case, the police arrested Jasvir Kaur, a resident of Gokhi Wala village and recovered 265-gram heroin and drug money of Rs 44,000.

“The police conducted a raid following a tip off near Basti Borian Wali where Jasvir along with her husband Balwinder Singh, were waiting for their ‘customers’. As soon as the police team the spot, Balwinder managed to flee, but Jasvir was nabbed,” ASI Ajmer Singh, Investigation Officer said. Both the accused were booked under the NDPS Act.

In another case, the police arrested Gautam alias Kali, a resident of cantonment area and recovered 35-gram heroin and drug money of Rs 50,000 from him. The accused was booked under the NDPS Act. At Lakho ke Behram, the police arrested Nirmal Singh alias Nimma, of Amir Khas village and recovered 850 intoxicating tablets from him.