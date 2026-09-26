Three held with 2 Pakistani drones, heroin in Fazilka

The Fazilka police claimed to have arrested three suspected drug smugglers and recovered two Pakistani-made drones and 270 grams of heroin from their possession in the Fazilka sector.

According to the police, a patrolling team intercepted a motorcycle carrying the three persons near Ghubaya village on suspicion of smuggling. During a search, the police allegedly recovered two drones and 270 grams of heroin from them.

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The arrested suspects have been identified as Harmesh Singh alias Gaggi of Fattuwala village, Luvpreet Singh alias Lovely of Jodha Bhaini and Balwinder Singh alias Neeti of Dhani Maagh Singh.

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SP (Investigation) Satinder Kumar said preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects had smuggled the heroin from Pakistan using a drone. He said the drone carrying the consignment apparently fell to the ground after being affected by anti-drone jammers, following which the suspects allegedly retrieved it.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Aircraft Act.

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The police said Luvpreet Singh and Balwinder Singh were already facing criminal cases registered under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act at different police stations.