Three illicit liquor units unearthed, 5 booked

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 27

The Ferozepur police have booked five persons in connection after three illicit liquor brewing units were unearthed in Alike village along the border and also seized around 1,000 bottles of illicit liquor, besides 1,800-litre lahan.

SP (Detective) Randhir Kumar said following the input regarding illicit liquor brewing, the police had conducted a raid in the village situated along the Sutlej near the Indo-Pakistan border.

“We had received inputs that the accused Deepi, Gurnam Singh, alias Dholi, Ashok Kumar, Uma and Dharma, were involved in illicit liquor brewing. When the police conducted a raid there, the accused fled. However, the police unearthed three illicit liquor brewing units, besides 1,000 bottles of illicit liquor and 1,800-litre lahan was seized from there,” said the SP, adding that a case had been registered at the Sadar police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the last two months, the police have booked 34 persons under the Excise Act and 13 persons have been arrested.